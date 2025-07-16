Bokkos: Over 287,168 Doses Of Vaccines Sent To Combat Cholera – UNICEF

The United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has stated that a total number of 287,168 doses of vaccines were sent to Plateau state to combat cholera outbreak in Bokkos LGA of the state.

Plateau State Government in partnership with UNICEF and many others has commenced vaccination campaign to halt the spread of the disease.

It will be recalled that a cholera outbreak was reported in Bokkos LGA resulting in four deaths. Several others have been evacuated to various primary health care centres and cottage hospitals in the council area for medical treatment.

UNICEF Vaccine Security and Logistics Consultant, Abubakar Shafa made the disclosure at his duty post Government Secondary Secondary School Bokkos, where he administers the vaccines to students of the school.

According to him, the vaccination is from age one and above and to last for five days, including a two-day mop up, and it is expected to cover all the communities in Bokkos Local Government Area.

He pointed out that UNICEF is intervening because its mandate covers the protection of the vulnerable, and with the outbreak of the cholera they are obliged to respond as quickly as possible .

Shafa also said people have been coming out for the vaccination and that there is high acceptance, nonetheless he called on the people to fully come out and take part in the exercise so that the disease would be stamped out.

Also speaking during the second day of the exercise, the Director of Primary Health Care for Bokkos LGA, Joseph Dashe, said there was cholera outbreak in a community called Ngion, where initially, one or two people were affected, including a Pastor.

Unfortunately, the Director said, the Pastor died, as the disease had already progressed to a critical stage before it was discovered.

“Afterward, we took samples from those who were affected. The test results came back positive for cholera. We also took the specimens to the state for confirmation.

“Soon after, cholera spread to other communities, and by the time it had spread, six wards out of the 20 wards in Bokkos were affected.

“A total of 86 people were tested, and out of these, two were confirmed positive. Some others exhibited the signs and symptoms of the disease, but not everyone who tested positive died. Two individuals died as a result of the disease.

“One of them died from complications related to diabetes alao. Though he was infected with cholera, his death was not considered to be directly caused by it. So, we count two deaths related to cholera.

“UNICEF then intervened and provided drugs, including rehydration solutions, zinc tablets, and chlorine, which were used to disinfect water sources, among other interventions.

“This is because cholera is a waterborne disease, typically spread through contaminated water or food, or by coming into contact with infected stool or vomit. Flies can also spread the disease by landing on food or utensils,” he said.

Dashe pointed out that as the outbreak spread, the health department quickly reported the case to the State Ministry of Health and the Primary Health Care Board, and also the World Health Organization (WHO), with its representative known as the Local Government Technical Facilitator.

He called on the people of the local government to come out en-mass for the vaccination, adding that another great challenge they are having is that Bokkos is also facing a security threat as a result of attacks by gunmen on communities.

According to him, the development has led to the establishment of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at the Catholic Church in Bokkos, where nearly 9,000 people are currently taking refuge.

He further added that there is urgent need for families to come out and take the cholera vaccine in order to protect lives and prevent the spread stressing that the importance of clean and safe water, proper sanitation, and a clean environment is key to both prevention and long-term control of cholera.