The Plateau Lawyers Bar Forum (PLBF) has strongly condemned the ongoing brutal attacks by armed militias on farming communities in Plateau State.

In a press release signed and issued by Chairman Ledak Dafer and Secretary Niri Darong, the Forum described the violence as a “genocide” that has continued unchecked for over two decades.

They criticized the Federal Government and security agencies for failing in their constitutional duty to protect lives, saying, “The response of the Federal Government remains grossly inadequate.”

The Lawyers also decried the lack of effective investigations and prosecutions, accusing authorities of conducting “shoddy and unprofessional” operations that allow perpetrators to walk free, thereby encouraging further impunity.

According to the Forum, “The tragic events in Bokkos could have been mitigated, or casualties significantly reduced, had communities been equipped to fend off attackers.”

The group called for immediate government intervention, including the provision of relief for displaced persons, increased military presence, and legal backing for community defense groups to help prevent further bloodshed.

They also emphasized the need for scientific and legal collaboration in investigating the killings, to ensure that the evidence gathered can withstand prosecution in court.

Furthermore, the PLBF urged the Plateau State Government to transform its Executive Order on grazing into a full-fledged anti-open grazing law, in line with global best practices.

The Forum stressed that only decisive action and justice can break the cycle of killings and displacement, declaring, “The suffering endured by the people of Plateau State for over two decades must end. Enough is enough!”

They warned that empty promises and delayed responses were no longer acceptable, emphasizing, “The time for rhetoric is over — lives must be protected now.”

Finally, the Lawyers called on the Federal Government to act swiftly on the DSS recommendation, warning that continued inaction would only lead to more unnecessary deaths.

