Bokkos Killings: Cycle Of Attacks Persist As Farming Season Approaches

Background

The recent attacks in Bokkos, Plateau State, have left many wondering if the state is trapped in a cycle of violence and impunity.

As the farming season approaches, concerns are growing that this attacks could be another strategy to chase the villagers away from their ancestral lands and prevent them from cultivating their farms.

In Plateau State, Bokkos Local Government people are predominantly farmers and produced the large quantity of Irish potatoes, maize and other farm produce The region has been under renewed attacks since March 27, 2025 to date.

Attacks that have resulted in the deaths of over 60 innocent persons, mostly farmers, including women and children. The attacks, allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani militants and various bandit groups, have sparked widespread condemnation from various stakeholders, including government officials, religious leaders, and community groups.

The inability of the Federal government and its security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators has raised questions about the effectiveness of the security of the country and the political will to arrest the attackers, who seem to operate with impunity.

Litany of attacks

The latest attack, which occurred on April 2, 2025, claimed scores of lives, alongside the destruction of properties, further exacerbating the long-standing insecurity plaguing the region.

For over a decade, Bokkos has been a hotbed of violence, with Fulani militants wreaking havoc on Christian communities.

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard has documented over 1,000 deaths from 2023 to date and the destruction of thousands of acres of crops in the area.

The group’s Chairman, Barrister Farmasum Fuddang, revealed that the April 2 attack was particularly devastating, with 20 initial fatalities and 40 more bodies recovered later, bringing the death toll to over 60.

The BCDC Vanguard is calling for an immediate end to the violence and justice for the victims and their families.

Their demands include: An end to all forms of violence and aggression; official recognition of the Fulani militants’ actions as terrorism and a comprehensive investigation into all attacks and prosecution of perpetrators.

The group also demands removal of Fulani land-grabbers and recovery of seized lands. On Sunday April 6, 2025 the state government delegation led by the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Architect Samuel Jatau, on a visit to the affected region, narrowly escaped an ambush by suspected terrorists in Bokkos LGA.

Investigation reveals that the terrorists who were planning on a fresh attacks on the local communities laid an ambush near Hurti community in the Monguna district.

The SSG was on a visit to Bokkos communities to provide relief materials on behalf of the state government following the devastating gunmen attacks the previous Wednesday.

As the convoy approached, the terrorists fired shots at the vehicle, prompting the security detail to return fire. The attackers, overwhelmed by superior firepower, retreated into the nearby bush and surrounding mountains.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the incident, saw armed terrorists fleeing into the mountains after the skirmish.

Following the ambush, the SSG condemned the attack, describing it as an act of impunity and called on the federal government to address the security concerns in the affected communities. “I lack words to express my sorrow and anger.

We just tested what these communities are feeling. We were almost ambushed. I was looking at my phone in the car when I suddenly heard gunshots. When I looked up, I saw two young men running into the bush, armed with guns,” the SSG said.

Describing the devastation in the area, Jatau continued, “We saw the destruction firsthand. Over 40 people were killed, homes were destroyed, and entire livelihood were wiped out.

The terrorists looted essential goods like 26 bags of potatoes worth N80, 000 each from one home. These are peasant farmers; how do they recover from this? We must do better than this as a country.”

Calls for improved security

The SSG also highlighted the need for increased security in the region, which he said was a major concern for the state government.

“The Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has directed that we bring relief materials to the affected communities and look at long-term solutions. We also need more security forces to ensure the safety of our people. While we appreciate the efforts of our security agencies, there is still much more to be done,” he disclosed.

The Village Head of Hurti, Maren Arondong, and the District Head of Monguna, Alo Raymond, also voiced concerns over the persistent attacks that had left many residents displaced.

They called on the federal government to step in and prevent further attacks on their communities. Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, assured that the FG was actively addressing the recent security breaches in Bokkos LGA.

Ribadu made the remarks on Sunday during an operational visit to Plateau State at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos. He explained that he was in Plateau following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore peace to the affected communities.

“We will ensure that all those arrested in connection with the recent attacks are brought to justice. The federal government is committed to improving security in the region, and we will not tolerate impunity,” Ribadu said.

He added that under President Tinubu’s administration, over 2,000 terrorists had been prosecuted or are facing prosecution.

Ribadu also urged Plateau residents to prioritise peace and unity, emphasising that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and not violence.

A lot of condemnations have trailed the attacks, with people expressing displeasure over the incessant killings in the region, noting that if nothing urgent is done to secure the region, the people may be entirely wiped out of their ancestral homes.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos condemned the killings and called for the creation of state police to enable state governments and local communities to take care of their security needs.

Bagos, who represented Jos South/Jos East federal constituency in the ninth and 10th House of Reps, urged the federal government to intensify efforts in securing lives and property of the people in the local government and state generally.

Condemnations

Dafwam Yaks, who is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bagos in a statement said, “His thoughts are with the families affected by this senseless loss, which has left lasting scars on the community and beyond.

“He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, who demonstrated capacity and shown compassion by his visit to the affected areas, offering sympathy to grieving families by reaffirming his commitment to addressing the security challenges.

“He also calls on the National Assembly to hasten the enactment of State Police Law to enable state government and local communities to take charge of its security.

Also, the Senator representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, described the attacks as, “barbaric, unacceptable and condemnable” and urged the federal government to intensify efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens in Plateau State.

While sympathising with the families of the victims and the entire people of Bokkos LGA, Lalong said the continuous onslaught against the innocent citizens cannot be allowed to go unpunished.

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) expressed deep sorrow and outright condemnation of the killings, calling on the federal and state governments to urgently rise to the occasion and ensure justice is served swiftly and transparently.

According to the group, “The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) expresses deep sorrow and outright condemnation of the heinous and senseless killings of innocent men, women, and children in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

These acts of barbarity are not only evil and wicked, but they are also crimes against humanity and affronts to God. “We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the entire people of Bokkos in this time of pain and mourning.

The wanton destruction of lives and property must come to an end. Enough is enough. “As Chairman of Northern CAN, I, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, call on the Fed – eral and State Governments, as well as all security agencies, to urgently rise to the occasion by arresting the perpetrators and ensuring that justice is served swiftly and transparently.

“We also call on the international community, human rights organizations, and all peace-loving Nigerians to raise their voices against this recurring violence that continues to plague innocent communities in the Middle Belt and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

“We appeal to our people to remain calm, prayerful, and law-abiding even in the face of provocation. Let us not take the law into our hands, but rather trust that God, the ultimate judge, will expose the wicked and bring healing to our land.’’

Temporary relief

The ongoing violence has created a humanitarian crisis, with many displaced and living in fear. Following this, the federal and state governments as well as individuals and groups have swung into action in bringing tempo rary relief to the people.

This is as the federal government through the Minister of Humanitar – ian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, donated relief materials, including 600 bags of cement, 250 bags of rice, and 50 bundles of building zinc, to the victims.

The Minister who was represented by Comrade Jubril Banchir expressed his condolences and solidarity with the affected communities.

He acknowledged the immense pain and loss suffered by the families and individuals affected, stating, “There is no greater pain than the loss of family, neighbors, and entire communities to violence.”

“As your son and as your servant in government, I carry this grief with you. There is no greater pain than the loss of family, neighbours, and entire communities to violence.

I mourn with every father, mother, child, and elder whose heart is heavy with loss today,” he lamented. Adding, “This tragedy touches me personally. As someone who knows this land and its people, I know your strength. I know your courage.

I know that no matter how dark the night, the people of Bokkos will rise with the sun. “In this moment of sorrow, may God comfort you. May He heal your wounds.

May the souls of the departed have peace with the angels, and may God give rest to every broken heart.’’ In addition to this, the President has directed the National Emergency Management Agency to work with state authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities.

