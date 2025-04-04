Bokkos Killings: Atiku Faults Tinubu’s Security Framework

Share

Nigeria’s former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday condemned the security framework of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Speaking on his verified X handle, the former Nigerian leader described Tinubu’s government as a failed system that has made killings across the country a recurring tragedy.

Atiku said the security situation under Tinubu has become a nationwide phenomenon, with cases of killings becoming so frequent that many no longer make headlines.

He expressed concern that Nigerians were gradually becoming desensitised to reports of violence, particularly in communities such as the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, where fresh attacks have left many dead.

Atiku also renewed his call for a complete overhaul of the country’s security structure, urging President Tinubu to act swiftly in reconfiguring the nation’s approach to security.

“The failure of Bola Tinubu’s security architecture has now become an endemic nationwide phenomenon with repeated killings, more of which do not even make the headlines.

“Nigerians are now being forced to get used to such news of wanton killings, and I again offer my condolences to the bereaved communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and the affected families.

“I wish to restate my counsel to the Tinubu-led FG to reconfigure its security architecture to meet the needs of protecting the lives and properties of our people,” the former vice president said.

