BOIRS Generates N28bn In 2024, Surpasses Target With N9bn

The Borno State Internally Revenue Service (BOIRS) has generated over N28 billion in the year 2o24, which surpasses its targeted revenue generation of N19 billion with over N9 billion.

Briefing journalists at the end of the 2024 Revenue Generation at the Service conference Hall, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Executive Chairman of the BOIRS, Prof Bello Ibrahim said ” from January 2024 to December 31, 2024, we have generated the sum of N28.3 billion which suppases our target of year which stands at 19 billion with N9.3 billion.”

Professor Ibrahim attributed the successes recorded to the service’s persuasive approach, harmonization of tax collection, digitization of the collection process and the dedication of the staff as well as the awareness campaign.

While projecting for this year, 2025, the Executive Chairman said, “We are hoping to generate the sum of N35 billion in the year 2025. I want to use this opportunity to thank the media and the taxpayers for the achievements.

” Despite the insurgency which has affected our economy, coupled with the recent devastating flood i, Borno is judged thirdd to Kano and Kaduna in terms of Internally Revenue Generation (IGR), in the Northern part of the country, and we are hoping to do more”, he said.

He said that to mitigate complaints related to tax payment, the services constituted a 6 man committee and the committee received 4500 complains and addressed most of them.

Professor Ibrahim lammed that the over a decade and half insurgency and the recent September 10th flood have affted their performance of revenue generation, stressing that but with developmental projects of Governor Zulum, general public were coming forward to pay their taxes.

” Every 300 meters you go across the state, you find either completed or ongoing projects executed by the Borno state government under the leadership of our amiable Governor Prof Babagana Zuum. This has gone a long way in making our duty of tax collection easier”, he added..

He commended Governor Babagana Zuum for providing the purposeful leadership and the staff and management of the service for their hard work and. dedication to service

He also commended the media and the tax payers for their cooperation and support and assured the generated public that all revenue collected from them will be remitted to the coffers of Borno state government.

