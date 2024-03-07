Boiling Tap Water Can Remove Nearly 90% of Microplastics

A new study has shown that boiling tap water before drinking it can remove at least 90 per cent of potentially harmful micro- plastics. Results of the new study were published February 28 in the journal, ‘Environmental Science and Technology Letters’. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic debris measuring less than 0.2 inches (5 millimeters) long, ac- cording to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These broken-down remnants of industrial waste and consumer goods are impossible to avoid: they are found across the ocean and atmosphere, inside bottled water and even in human poop. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), studies into how microplastics impact human health are still scant and inconclusive.

So far, some plastics are thought to be harmless, whereas others, such as polystyrene, have been shown to kill human cells, cause bowel inflammation and reduce fertility in mice. In the new study, scientists looked into practical home methods to remove the tiny plastics from drinking water. One question they were particularly concerned with was whether boiling water could rid it of microplastic contamination. “Drinking boiled water, an ancient tradition in some Asian countries, is supposedly beneficial for human health, as boiling can remove some chemicals and most biological sub- stances,” the researchers wrote in the new study.

“However, it remains unclear whether boiling is effective in removing NMPs [nano/microplastics] in tap water.” To investigate, the researchers created samples of tap water con- taining many of the commonly occurring minerals alongside three commonly occuring microplastic compounds: polystyrene, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The researchers also varied the “hardness” of the water samples by adjusting the concentrations of calcium carbon- ate. (A vast majority of American homes use hard water, meaning the water has a high mineral content.) After boiling the samples for five minutes and leaving them to cool, the researchers noted a drastic decline in the amount of microplastics.

In harder water, there was a nearly 90 per cent reduction in microplastics, because the calcium carbonate in the water be- came solid at higher temperatures, trapping the plastic particles within. The researchers said that using this method alongside a simple coffee filter to remove the solidified calcium could be an easy way to remove the potentially health-damaging particles.