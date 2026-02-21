BoI Donates 30-room Student Hostel To Nauth

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has formally handed over the newly-built 30-room Medical Students Hostel Block at the College of Health Sciences (NAUTH), Nnewi Campus, to the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Professor Stanley Anyaehhe, on behalf of the Board and Management of the College.

Handing over the hostel on behalf of the Board and Management of BOI, to the Vice Chancellor, the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, expressed immense pleasure with the eventual realisation of the project, which he noted “forms part of the Bank’s legacy Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.”

According to him, the completion of the project reflects a strong collaboration and continuity among the University leadership, consultants, contractors, and the BOI team, whose discipline and commitment ensured timely completion.

He reiterated that the building would assist in supporting learning, strengthening healthcare services, and improving welfare for the students for whom it is meant. Olusi, who was represented by the bank’s Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Omar Shekarau, expressed optimism that “the building will contribute meaningfully to training the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve our nation”.

He stressed the importance of the hostel to immediately serve the students and medical trainees for whom it was intended. Olusi said, “At the Bank of Industry, development is not only about financing businesses. It is also about strengthening institutions like this one that train our professionals and sustain essential services. Medical training is demanding.