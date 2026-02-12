BOI Disburses N636bn To Over 7,000 Businesses

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has recorded its highest-ever annual disbursement, releasing a total of N636 billion to more than 7,000 businesses in 2025, in a landmark performance that underscores its expanding role in Nigeria’s industrial and economic development.

The development finance institution said the funding spanned critical sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, agribusiness, infrastructure, information and communications technology (ICT), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as the creative economy.

According to the bank, the record disbursement has translated into significant socio-economic impact, with 1.6 million jobs created and retained nationwide during the year under review.

BOI described the milestone as a reflection of its sustained commitment to powering Nigeria’s industrial growth, strengthening local enterprises, and delivering measurable development outcomes across the country.

The bank noted that its 2025 performance demonstrates a clear transition “from strategy to scale,” as it continues to expand financing access to businesses, deepen sectoral support, and catalyse inclusive economic growth.

Industry stakeholders say the scale of the intervention highlights BOI’s pivotal role in bridging financing gaps, boosting productivity, and supporting enterprise resilience amid evolving economic conditions.

With the latest achievement, the Bank of Industry reaffirmed its mandate to finance the future of enterprise and accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable industrialisation.