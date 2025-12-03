BoI Disbursed Over N1.27trn To 14 Sectors With 900,000 Jobs In 2024

The management of Bank of Industry (BoI) yesterday said the bank disbursed over N1.27 trillion to enterprises across 14 sectors, directly and indirectly supporting more than 900,000 jobs in 2024 alone.

The Chief Executive Officer of BoI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, disclosed this during the 10th Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) Day 2 edition held virtually in Lagos.

Olusi was represented by Ms Mabel Ndagi, the Executive Director, Public Sector and Intervention Programme, BoI. According to him, BoI has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial transformation, supporting enterprises of all sizes to expand production, enhance value addition, and drive employment creation.

He said the N200 billion Federal Government MSME Intervention Fund, managed by BoI, provides affordable financing to small businesses nationwide through three dedicated windows.

He said: “N50bn for the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS), N75 billion for the MSME Intervention Fund, and N75 billion for the Manufacturing Sector Fund.

“The bank is also expanding investments in green finance and circular economy solutions, supporting industries that integrate renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon processes.”

According to her, this ambition reflects the Bank’s leadership in financing renewable energy infrastructure, clean manufacturing, and climate-smart industrial practices.

Ms Jadesola Rawa, Senior Associate, Grants Management, All On, an impact investment firm, said the Tertiary Institutions Energy Innovation Challenge (TIEC 3.0) was co-created by All On as Principal TIEC3.0 Sponsor and implemented by NEF to accelerate student-led energy innovation solutions for under-served and un-served communities in Nigeria.