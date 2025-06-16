BoI Boss Vows Support For FG’s Youth Bank Initiative

Share

The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank of Industry (BoI) Limited, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, has said in line with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, BoI is supporting the Federal Government’s drive to create a youth bank which will focus entirely on developing youth entrepreneurship.

He said youth-led industrialization, powered by innovation and entrepreneurship, could forge a pathway toward not only job creation but sustainable development and economic empowerment for the entire nation.

Olusi stated these during a public lecture delivered at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He also explored the essential nexus between youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and Nigeria’s path towards industrialization and sustainable development.

Through his presentation titled “Catalysing Youth-led Industrialization through Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development in Nigeria:

The Role of the Bank of Industry,” he painted a comprehensive portrait of the challenges and opportunities facing Nigeria’s youth and industrial landscape, emphasising that the narrative of Nigeria must shift from one of limitation to one of limitless potential.

Amidst highlighting youth potential, he reiterated the pivotal role of the Bank of Industry in this transformative agenda. He noted that as the oldest and largest development finance institution in Nigeria, BOI aims to serve not merely as a lender but as a catalyst for industrial growth and youth empowerment.

The bank has initiated programs like the Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES) Programme which provides training, mentorship, and financing to aspiring entrepreneurs.

He also discussed the Bank’s plans for the future, including initiatives to support digital and creative enterprises.

He emphasized that the upcoming Industrial Innovation Fund aims to finance the full innovation lifecycle, addressing the gaps in research, development, and market entry.

He said the Bank is also launching the BoI Impact Fund, which will use various financial instruments from debt to equity to support high growth enterprises, strategic value chain companies, and to provide support to struggling businesses across Nigeria.

