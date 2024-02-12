BOGT Supply: Port Harcourt Refinery Underwent Integrity Activities – Shell

Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Dr. Osagie Okunbor, has said the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) has undergone rehabilitation and integrity activities on its supply pipeline from its Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal (BOGT).

He said the development was when the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, (SPDC) through its Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal (BOGT), supplied over 475,000bbls of crude oil to the PHRC.

He explained that the feat is a significant step in the nation’s renewed efforts to utilise key infrastructures to assure the steady supply of products from the refining company to the Nigerian market.

He explained that the feat is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to increase domestic refining capacity and make products more readily available in the country.

These were contained in a statement on Monday by the Media Relations Manager, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

Okunbor, who also is the Managing Director, SPDC said BOGT resumed the supply last week after a prolonged outage of over five years.

He said, “Teams from BOGT and PHRC worked through intensive preparations, collaboration, and dedication to make the project successful. This is indeed a significant step in the nation’s renewed efforts to utilise key infrastructures to assure the steady supply of products from the refining company to the Nigerian market.

“Future supplies from BOGT would be guided by the demand for the product.”

Bonny Terminal Installation Manager, Osita Nnajiofor, said: “Before implementing the supplies of the product to the refining company, the project teams first ensure the integrity of pipelines relevant to NNPC Limited subsidiaries and integrity and maintenance activities on the BOGT refinery export pumps (which had been shut down for an extended period).

“These actions resulted in the successful and safe completion of the refinery supply with no harm to people, environment, or equipment.

“The recommencement of crude oil supply from the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal to the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and the country and will support the federal government’s aspiration of a steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to the economy of the nation.”