Bogis: Zulum Hails Bababe For Transforming Land Administration

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has commended the Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Engr Adam Bukar Bababe for his effort in redefining land administration in Borno State.

Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), established in 2019, is responsible for the administration and management of land matters in the state including issues relating to land title, registration and searches.

Zulum made the commendation yesterday after inaugurating projects executed by Borno Geographic Information Service which includes a 180-seater capacity auditorium and a modern studio.

“I believe the Executive Secretary is doing well and I commend him for that. I understand the project we have commissioned is the fruit of a well-articulated design of the management of the agency which was executed with meagre funds available in the agency as the cost of collection or administration charges.”

“All the projects you can see here including those that were not part of the ones we commissioned are done with the little amount released to the agency as their collection fee which is only 5%.”

Share

Please follow and like us: