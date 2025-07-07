BOF-PSN Launches Drug Abuse Campaign As Marwa, Obasa Pledge Support

In a concerted effort to combat the growing epidemic of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria, the Board of Fellows of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (BOF-PSN) is set to launch an extensive awareness campaign across the country.

The initiative was announced by the National Chairman, Pharm. Uchenna Uzoma Apakama, during the 7th public lecture, themed Mental Health as a Basic Human Right: Crucial to Personal, Community, and Socio-Economic Development, held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Apakama emphasized the urgent need for awareness regarding substance abuse, stating,

Under my leadership, BOF will work tirelessly to bring drug abuse awareness to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, ensuring that every citizen understands the dangers and consequences of substance misuse.

The special guest of honour, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Honorable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, pledged their unwavering support to BOF-PSN’s efforts. Marwa noted that the fight against drug abuse must take a holistic approach in which pharmacists play a central role.

The event which took place at the Festival Hotel in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State gathered notable dignitaries, including Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, President of the PSN; Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Honorable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, DG of NAFDAC, represented by Dr. Rametu Momodu, Director of VMAP; Pharm. (Mazi) Sam Ohuabunwa, Past President of PSN; Pharm. Elechi Oyim, National Chairman of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN); Dr. Maureen Nwafor, National Chairman of the Clinical Pharmacist Association of Nigeria; Pharm. Bankole Ezebuilo, National Chairman of the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP); Pharm. (Dr.) Obalolu Ojo, MD/CEO of Merit Healthcare Ltd; and Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, a distinguished Consultant Psychiatrist and Managerial Psychologist, CEO of RediMed Consulting Services.

Brig. General Marwa praised the initiative and pledged the NDLEA’s full support. “This event provides me with an opportunity not only to convey the felicitation of NDLEA but also to reflect on the progress we have collectively made in our shared quest to build a healthier, safer nation,” he stated. He underscored that mental health is central to human development and is more than just the absence of mental illness; it represents a state of well-being that enables individuals to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Marwa highlighted the devastating impact of substance abuse, emphasizing that “behind every drug user is a family in distress,” and stressed the need for a holistic approach to combat drug abuse that positions pharmacists as strategic partners at the critical intersection of public health and drug control. He expressed gratitude for the PSNs recent efforts in reforming the retail drug sector through the Pharmacists Council Bill Act 2023 and called for continued collaboration in addressing the illegal sale of prescription medications.

Following Marwas address, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa reinforced the importance of addressing mental health within the context of substance abuse. “We live in a time where the mental health of individuals is increasingly becoming a matter of public concern,” he noted. Obasa emphasized that “every individual deserves access to mental healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status,” pointing out that untreated mental health issues could destabilize communities and hinder progress.

Obasa further referenced the Lagos State Mental Health Science Law of 2018, designed to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare, ensuring comprehensive coverage and protection of patient rights.

He called on pharmacists to assist in identifying counterfeit drugs and promised ongoing collaboration with the BOF-PSN to ensure comprehensive solutions to these pressing issues.

The event was further enriched by the insights of Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, the keynote speaker who poignantly addressed the audience by stating, The good news today is that we all have mental health. Its important to understand that we are all on a continuum, and depending on the life challenges we face, our resilience, and the support systems available to us, we can thrive or struggle under pressure. Through her remarks, she stressed the need for collective responsibility and awareness in tackling both mental health and substance abuse, underscoring that mental health is a fundamental human right.

As the BOF-PSN prepares to embark on its nationwide awareness campaign against drug abuse, the pledges of support from both Marwa and Obasa signify a united approach to tackling these societal challenges. Their speeches served as a clarion call for all stakeholders to advocate for mental health and combat the stigma surrounding it as a crucial component of overall well-being.

This meaningful dialogue, held during the 7th Public Lecture of the BOF-PSN, not only highlighted the importance of mental health as a human right but also catalyzed collective action toward ensuring equitable access to mental healthcare for all citizens in Nigeria.

Attendees left the event inspired and committed to advocating for mental health awareness and integral support systems in their communities.