Boeing, JA Africa Launch STEM, Entrepreneurship Programmes In Nigeria, Togo

Share

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Junior Achievement Africa (JA Africa) say they are expanding their collaboration to launch impactful STEM and entrepreneurship programmes for young people in Nigeria and Togo.

The initiatives aim to cultivate talent, promote women’s empowerment, and drive economic growth across the continent.

This is according to a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos. In Nigeria, the newly launched ‘Girls STEMpre-engaging 500 secondary school girls in immersive innovation camps.

In Nigeria, 500 secondary school girls who have joined the ‘Girls STEMpreneurship’ programme will be exposed to immersive innovation camps.

These camps will equip them with crucial skills for future education, self-employment, or careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The programme will culminate in seed funding for the most promising business ideas developed by the participants.

Also in Togo, 600 senior secondary school students will learn how to set up and run startups, gaining handson experience in market research, financial management, and leadership.

The programme will challenge participants to create viable solutions to pressing environmental issues while nurturing their business acumen.

The programmes will include local and regional events, where students will showcase their innovative ideas.

Boeing employees will have avenues to mentor selected teams and serve as judges at programme competitions.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia said, “Our partnership with Junior Achievement Africa has already helped over 5,000 young people across the continent to unlock their potential.

“We are confident that the programmes in Nigeria and Togo will create meaningful opportunities for a new generation of talent and support the continent’s economic development.”

Also, Simi Nwogugu, President of JA Africa said, “The expansion of our partnership with Boeing is not just a continuation of support, it is a bold statement about the shared belief in the potential of the African youth.

Share