Boeing Forecasts Africa’s Passenger Traffic To Grow 6% Annually

Africa is set to become one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with passenger traffic rising at an average annual rate of six per cent through 2044, according to Boeing’s newly released Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for Africa.

Driven by a youthful and rapidly urbanising population, an expanding middle class, and sustained investment in airports and intra-continental connectivity, the region’s commercial fleet is projected to more than double from today’s levels to 1,680 aircraft by 2044.

To meet this surge, African airlines will take delivery of more than 1,200 new airplanes over the next two decades. Single-aisle aircraft will dominate demand, accounting for roughly 70 per cent of new deliveries (865 units), reflecting the rise of low-cost carriers and the expansion of domestic and regional networks linking secondary cities across the continent and to nearby Europe and the Middle East.

“Aviation is a catalyst for Africa’s economic expansion and intra-continental connection, building on industry growth we’ve seen across the region over the last 20 years,” said Shahab Matin, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa.

“More efficient, versatile airplanes – paired with investments and strategies to make air travel more accessible to more Africans – will unlock further growth opportunities for the region’s airlines and hubs.”

According to the aircraft giant, wide-body demand will be driven by fleet modernisation and ambitious long-haul expansion plans by flagship carriers targeting Europe, Asia, and North America.

At the same time, a modest but steady need for dedicated freighters underscores Africa’s growing role in global e-commerce and perishable export corridors. Beyond the direct impact of airlines, aviation’s multiplier effect will continue to power tourism, trade, foreign direct investment, and logistics development.

Each new route and frequency creates thousands of indirect jobs across hospitality, ground handling, manufacturing, and supply chain services.

The outlook arrives as African governments and the African Union push forward the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and as new terminal and runway projects come online in cities such as Accra, Addis Ababa, Lagos, Abidjan, and Kigali.

Combined with the proliferation of lowcost business models, these developments are making air travel affordable for a broader segment of the continent’s 1.4 billion people.

Boeing’s forecast reinforces Africa’s transformation from an aviation frontier into a high-growth market that will require coordinated investment in infrastructure, regulatory harmonisation, skills development, and sustainable practices to realise its potential over the coming two decades.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its latest financial outlook for the global airline industry, showing a stabilisation of profitability even as supply chain issues persist. Airlines are expected to achieve a combined total net profit of $41 billion in 2026 (up from $39.5 billion in 2025).

While this would set a new record, the net profit margin is expected to remain unchanged at 3.9% from 2025. Net profit per passenger transported is expected to be $7.90 (below the 2023 high of $8.50, and unchanged from 2025). “Airlines are expected to generate a 3.9 per cent net margin and a $41 billion profit in 2026.

That’s extremely welcome news, given the headwinds the industry faces—rising costs from bottlenecks in the aerospace supply chain, geopolitical conflict, sluggish global trade, and growing regulatory burdens, among others. Airlines have successfully built shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

While the strong performance of airlines in a changing and challenging operating environment is impressive, the fact that the airline industry collectively does not generate earnings sufficient to cover its cost of capital remains an issue to be resolved.

“Industry-level margins are still a pittance considering the value that airlines create by connecting people and economies, he added.