Boeing Delivered 600 Planes In 2025

Aircraft maker, Boeing, indeed hit a significant milestone in 2025, delivering 600 commercial aircraft. This represented a 72% increase over its 2024 performance and marked the company’s highest annual output since 2018.

While Boeing trailed its European rival Airbus in total deliveries (793 planes), it successfully outpaced Airbus in net orders for the first time in seven years, securing 1,173 net orders compared to Airbus’s 889.

The majority of Boeing’s deliveries were driven by the recovery of the 737 MAX programme and steady demand for the 787 Dreamliner.

The B737 MAX gained momentum as the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorised a production increase to 42 planes per month in October 2025, helping clear delivery backlogs and supporting a strong fourth quarter.

Boeing’s order book was bolstered by massive deals, including a significant order from Emirates for 65 additional 777X planes and a major order from Delta Air Lines for 787 Dreamliners.

While orders for the new 777X were high, the first deliveries are now anticipated to begin in early 2027 following certification delays. In addition to its commercial success, Boeing’s Defence, Space & Security division delivered 131 units in 2025, including 61 AH-64 Apache helicopters and 14 KC-46 tankers.