Boeing Completes B787 Dreamliner Rework

In a significant step forward for Boeing’s recovery, mechanics at the company’s Everett, Washington, facility have completed rework on the last of the 787 Dreamliner jets in long-term storage due to fuselage join issues.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope announced the milestone, marking the conclusion of a five-year process that had been painstaking and costly.

The issue stemmed from paper-thin gaps at the fuselage joints that, while not a structural integrity risk, did not meet manufacturing specifications.

This led to the grounding of 122 Dreamliners, requiring extensive disassembly and reassembly to ensure compliance with Boeing’s standards.

The rework process has been a major drain on Boeing’s resources, tying up hundreds of mechanics who would otherwise have been engaged in regular aircraft production.

These rework operations, referred to as “shadow factories,” diverted critical manpower away from the company’s main assembly lines.

Chief Financial Officer Brian West stated in January that Boeing aimed to close out both the 787 and 737 Max rework projects this year, with the expectation of an immediate boost to profit margins.

With the 787 rework now completed, Boeing is one step closer to that goal. Now that the fuselage-gap rework has ended, many of the freed-up mechanics will be re – assigned to support the 777 and 777X programmes.

“This is what we mean when we said we would shut down the ‘shadow factories’ and turn our full attention to building all-new airplanes,” Pope said in a Linke – dIn post.

Despite this positive development, challenges persist in Boeing’s production system. A separate inventory of newly built, but unfinished, 787s in North Charleston, South Carolina, has been piling up due to parts shortages.

The most critical issues involve still-uncertified business class seats and supply disruptions of a key heat exchanger in the jet’s environmental control system, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

At a recent industrial conference, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg noted “good progress” in sourcing alternative heat exchangers but acknowledged that seat supply remains a significant bottleneck.

Meanwhile, the newly available Everett mechanics may soon be tasked with reworking approximately 30 previously built 777X jets that have been sitting idle at Paine Field, some for as long as six years.

These aircraft, manufactured ahead of the 777X’s prolonged flight test and certification process, will need to be updated before they can be delivered once the aircraft program is officially certified.

