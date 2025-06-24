Boeing, Airbus, IATA Predict Only Africa Airline Market To Grow Significantly In 20 Years

Share

The potential of the African continent in the area of aviation has made two of the world’s biggest aircraft makers, Boeing and Airbus, to see it as a major area of interest.

Major airlines are equally expanding operations, connecting the region in a way never seen in more than 20 years. While home to 18 per cent of the global population, sadly, Africa makes up just two per cent of global air traffic, and two per cent of international trade.

The total contribution of travel and tourism to Africa’s GDP was $191 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to rise by 4.4 per cent annually from 2024 to 2034.

The impact of this on the continent’s workforce cannot be overstated. It is projected that by 2034, travel and tourism will support 38,760,000 jobs (6.0% of total employment), an increase of 3.9% per annum since 2024, according to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) research. The numbers speak for themselves.

The WTTC estimates that international visitors will spend $71.5 billion across Africa this year, an increase of $11.2 billion from last year, and domestic visitors will spend $101.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.8 per cent.

Leisure spending still outweighs business spending at 70.1 per cent. At the same time, the Interna-tional Air Transport Association (IATA) and the world’s major aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, forecast that Africa is the only airline market that will grow significantly over the next 20 years.

Qatar Airways’ Chief Commercial, Thierry Antinori told New Telegraph at the weekend that as a major global airline, Qatar Airways is keenly aware of the potential Africa holds and is laser-focused on ensuring that aviation plays an important role in connecting Africa.

The aviation sector, he noted would drive and promote Africa’s social, economic and political integration and boost trade and tourism.

His words, “It’s why, for example, Qatar Airways has adjusted its services leading to its current Africa-wide summer capacity that averages over 44,000 seats per week, equating to a maximum of 180 flights a week to about 30 cities across the continent.

“Moreover, Qatar Airways’ passengers travelling between Cape Town and Doha will, as of 1st of June, be able to access Starlink’s cutting-edge internet connectivity on board select flights, allowing them to enjoy a fully complimentary and ultrafast Wi-Fi service for streaming, gaming, and working seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

“As Qatar Airways celebrates its 20th anniversary in South Africa, the continued focus on the schedule and improved passenger experience reflects its commitment to the country and continent.

The airline’s recent acquisition of a 25% stake in South Africa’s regional airline, Airlink, underscores its confidence in Africa’s tourism growth potential. But it is not just route frequencies that are helping drive aviation’s role in helping manifest Africa’s potential.

Legislation is also a factor”. Qatar Airways’ commitment to Africa has been underscored with a steady recruitment drive to bolster the nearly 8,500 full-time employees from across Africa who are currently working within the Qatar Airways Group, both in Doha and the outstations.

The airline’s continuous strategy-aligned recruitment drive to help develop human capital across Africa accelerates the airline’s growth in the region, which will continue to unlock hundreds of vacancies in fields such as cabin services, cargo and airport operations, customer services, engineering, flight operations as well as retail and hospitality services.

Antinori noted that the momentum of the aviation sector’s contribution in Africa’s development must be maintained, stressing that as governments fully embrace the freedom of movement under an ‘Open Skies’ policy, liberalisation of Africa’s airspace promises to spur trade and development and deliver improved connectivity within Africa and between the continent and rest of the world.

Share