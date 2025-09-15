New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
Body Of Widow Discovered On Farm In Bauchi, Police Assure Of Justice

A widow, Salomi Benjamin, has been found dead on her farm in Kafin Tafawa, a community on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis. The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern and outrage.

According to her son, Simeon, Salomi left home for her farm around 8 a.m. but never returned, prompting a search that ended with the discovery of her lifeless body in the evening. Neighbours and community members have condemned the killing, describing it as “tragic and senseless.”

Alex Markus, a neighbor, praised the prompt response of the Yelwa Divisional Police Officer, but urged authorities to do more to uncover those responsible. This incident comes amid a backdrop of recent violent crimes in Bauchi, including the murder of a polytechnic student, Samuel Mbami, who was stabbed to death during an armed robbery attack at an off-campus lodge.

The Bauchi State Police Command said they have arrested suspects in connection with the incident and assured the public of their commitment to ensuring justice.

