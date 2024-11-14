Body Of Late COAS, Lagbaja Arrives Abuja For Burial

Share

The body of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja arrived from Lagos to Abuja on Thursday

The Nigerian Airforce plane NAF 918 carrying the body of the late COAS landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at around 12:15pm.

The body will be accorded a guard of honour and taken down on the red carpet in full view of Nigeria’s military top brass until he is put in the ambulance and taken to a resting place.

The late COAS body will be buried on Friday at the National military cemetery in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that Lagbaja’s death was announced last week by President Bola Tinubu who said the late COAS passed away in Lagos after a period of illness.

Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff for one year and four months following his appointment to the position by President Tinubu in June 2023.

