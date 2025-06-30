Body Of Bank CEOs Delivers Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Niger State

In a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility and solidarity, a consortium of Nigerian bank CEOs has pledged significant support to alleviate the suffering of flood victims in Niger State.

The Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, on Saturday in Abuja, received relief materials from the Body of Bank CEOs led by its Chairman, Mr Oliver Alawuba. The gesture is aimed at supporting victims of the recent devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Alawuba, who is also the Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa(UBA), led the delegation to the Niger State Government House, Abuja, where they presented essential relief items, including bags of rice, beverages, vegetable oil, and mattresses, valued at millions of naira.

The devastating floods, which have affected thousands of families in the region, have prompted the banking community to come together in a show of empathy and support to those displaced and affected by the disaster.

In his address, Alawuba expressed the banking industry’s deep sympathy for the affected communities and reaffirmed their dedication to sustainable support while pointing out that the gesture underscores the banking sector’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and humanitarian intervention especially in times of crisis.