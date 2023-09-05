Body Of 43-Year-Old Man Recovered From Well In Kwara

A 43-year-old man, Abdulqadir Muritala, has been recovered dead from a domestic well in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Tuesday.

The terrible incident, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, “occurred this morning (Tuesday) at about 10:30 am and the Fire Brigade was alerted through telephone by One Mr. David Living in that neighbourhood.

“However, Firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and later handed it over to one Mr Mohammed Abdulwasiu, a family member of the deceased.”

It was gathered that the victim went to re-dredge a domestic well and in the process of dredging, one of his legs suddenly slipped and he eventually fell into the well.

Meanwhile, the Director, of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has expressed his sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities, while urging them to also desist from sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells.