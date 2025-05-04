B’Odogwu Teething Challenges Will Soon Be Over, Says CGC Adeniyi

Share

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has appealed to the customs trading community over the challenges they are encountering with the new B’Odogwu platform, saying that would soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos after a brief visit to the operational centers of B’Odogwu at PTML and TCIP command, CGC Adeniyi disclosed that he had to be at the operational centers to get a firsthand information on the initial challenges arising from the deployment of the B’Odogwu platform, assuring the port trading community that the challenges is being effectively addressed by the Service.

He said, “We have continued the roll-out of our indigenously developed customs clearance platform, B’Odogwu, expanding its operations to additional Customs formations across the country. This expansion has enhanced operational efficiency and improved service delivery to our stakeholders.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Nigeria Customs Service in its determination to enhance trade transparency, efficiency, and compliance in Nigeria, deployed B’Odogwu, designed to replace the previous Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II).

The platform was initially deployed in October 2024 at the Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML). The first Single Goods Declaration (SGD) and assessment number were generated in November 2024. A pre-launch phase was then initiated at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos in March 2025

Since the deployment of the home grown customs management system was launched by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) and Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) commands it had been experiencing some teething challenges but the challenges during its implementation and pilot phase. These challenges have primarily revolved around integrating banks into the system and ensuring smooth transactions for importers and agents.

Despite these difficulties, the platform has shown significant progress and positive results, generating revenue and streamlining some aspects of trade.

