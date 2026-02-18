Bodo Glimt’s Fairytale Faces Inter Reality Test

Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt return to familiar surroundings with belief soaring after one of the most eye-catching Champions League campaigns of the season, but they face a stern examination when Italian heavyweights Inter Milan come calling.

Few would have predicted Bodo Glimt’s remarkable rise on the continental stage. Yet victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have underlined their credentials as more than plucky outsiders. The 3-1 home triumph against City sent shockwaves across Europe, and their recent 2-1 away win over Atletico further cemented their reputation as fearless competitors capable of unsettling elite opposition.

Central to their success has been the intensity of their play on Norwegian soil. Bodo Glimt attack with conviction, press aggressively and look to overwhelm opponents with tempo. When matches become stretched, they flourish.

Their movement between the lines and willingness to commit numbers forward have turned home fixtures into high-octane contests. However, that same adventurous approach has exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

They conceded three goals to Juventus and suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to AS Monaco. A 2-2 draw away to Borussia Dortmund also highlighted occasional gaps between defence and midfield when forced into prolonged structured phases.

In four of their five Champions League matches so far, they have conceded at least once. Inter, by contrast, arrive with the assurance of pedigree and a strong domestic run behind them.

A thrilling 3-2 victory over Juventus extended their winning streak to five matches in all competitions, with 12 goals scored across their last four domestic outings. Simone Inzaghi’s men have blended tactical discipline with clinical finishing, traits that travel well in Europe.