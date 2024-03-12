Bodija Explosion: We’ve spent over N160m on accommodation, feeding of victims– Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has debunked insinuations that it has abandoned the welfare of victims of Bodija explosion in Ibadan. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, government said the rumour is unfair and unnecessary.

The commissioner revealed that since the January 16 explosion, government has been spending between N15 and N20 million weekly on accommodation and feed- ing for the victims in the past eight weeks.

“As we speak, govern- ment has spent over 160 million naira on accommo- dation and feeding alone for the victims who were im- mediately accommodated at hotels and the 38 of them still residing in various hotels,” the commissioner said. “In the same vein, govern- ment has picked up medical bill of over 17 million naira while those still in hospitals are being actively catered for.”