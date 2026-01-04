Bodija Explosion: Oyo APC Alleges Fresh Corruption Revelations Against Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has alleged that more “startling revelations of fund mismanagement” and other shady dealings by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde are imminent.

The opposition party made the claim following reports that the Oyo State Government received N30 billion from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the January 2024 explosion in Bodija Estate, Ibadan.

APC’s reaction followed a recent disclosure by a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who alleged that the Federal Government released N50 billion to Governor Makinde as an intervention fund. The claim has sparked public debate, prompting the Oyo State Government to issue official statements and grant media interviews to explain its position.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC expressed regret that Governor Makinde “lives in a glass house from where he throws stones at the neighbourhood, while constantly seeking to demonise the government at the centre as a result of his penchant for self-aggrandisement and dirty politicking.”

“There is no denying the fact that the N50 billion Ibadan explosion relief fund saga has cleared all doubts about the current PDP government in Oyo State being a cesspool of corruption and one which thrives on false narratives and propaganda. It is an obvious case of fund mismanagement and insensitivity to the plight of the people, especially the victims of the explosion and their community,” Sadare said.

According to the APC, another troubling aspect of the issue is what it described as the governor’s attitude towards the Federal Government.

“Another sad dimension is the attempt by Governor Makinde to demonise the Tinubu administration rather than appreciate the President for responding promptly to the emergency by providing a huge sum of money to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the disaster,” the statement said.

The party recalled that Makinde allegedly blackmailed the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020 over a consignment of rice sent to Oyo State as COVID-19 palliatives.

“It is on record that Governor Makinde publicly accused the then President when he claimed that some of the bags of rice were contaminated,” the APC stated.

The opposition party also accused the governor of failing to acknowledge federal interventions in the state.

“In this current dispensation, Governor Makinde has never deemed it necessary to acknowledge the efforts of the Tinubu administration as reflected in increased monthly allocations to the state and its 33 local governments, donations of CNG buses, cars and tricycles, as well as periodic releases of funds for distribution to different categories of residents as palliatives,” the statement said.

It further alleged: “So far, the best response from Governor Makinde has been his open condemnation of the decision of the Federal Government to remove subsidy on imported petroleum products, while he has also been the loudest voice against the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment granting full financial autonomy to local governments.”

APC further accused the governor of unlawfully disposing of federal assets.

“As if these were not enough, Governor Makinde allegedly seized some landed properties belonging to the Federal Government and sold them off without due process, even as he does not hide his disdain for key institutions such as the judiciary,” the party claimed.

Recalling past events, the party said Makinde instituted a court action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019 when the anti-graft agency sought to investigate an alleged exercise book contract award scandal.

“The case is still pending, and this could be the reason he is enjoying temporary relief, despite the fact that his government reeks of corruption and wastefulness,” the APC stated.

While warning that more disclosures were imminent, Sadare said some allies of the governor were beginning to speak out.

“However, we have it on good authority that some allies of Governor Makinde are now being troubled by their conscience, as they can no longer conceal the dirty secrets of the PDP government in the state. They have started engaging appropriate authorities, and when their revelations become public, Governor Makinde and his associates will have nowhere to hide,” he said.