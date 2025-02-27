Bodija Explosion: Makinde Receives Relief Fund C’ttee’s Report

Share

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has received the report of the Committee on Management/Disbursement of Bodija Explosion Relief Fund, noting that the state government will look into the recommendations and implement them as appropriate.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, who also doubles as the chairman of the relief fund committee, said the event that led to the setting up of the committee was sad and avoidable.

He noted that the state government responded to the explosion by putting in place several measures, including emergency services and post-explosion support services.

He added that the state had to dig deep into the root cause of the explosion, admonishing residents of the state to continue to be securityconscious and alert.

The governor assured that the committee’s report would be implemented so as to support victims of the explosion and bring some sort of relief to them.

He said: “Immediately the explosion happened at Deji Oyelese Close, Bodija, the Oyo State Government moved in to mitigate the level of damage.

