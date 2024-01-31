Bodija Explosion: HEDA Urges Gov Makinde For Transparency, Comprehensive Action

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to ensure comprehensive action in response to the Bodija explosion of January 16, 2024.

The Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, Arigbabu Sulaimon, in an open letter to the governor made available to journalists on Wednesday, conveyed the organisation’s heartfelt condolences to Gov Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo State for the tragic incident that claimed lives and caused injuries in Bodija, Ibadan.

He said: “As a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria, HEDA commended Governor Makinde’s swift response to the situation.

The organization lauded the humanitarian efforts to aid immediate victims and the collaborative initiatives with the Society of Engineers in evaluating the structural integrity of buildings near the blast site.

“However, HEDA expressed deep concerns regarding preliminary comments made by Governor Makinde during a press briefing on the night of the incident, implicating illegal miners as responsible for the explosion.

Emphasizing the need for caution in drawing conclusions that could sway ongoing investigations, HEDA called for a thorough and impartial inquiry, with transparent disclosure of all findings to the public.”

He underscored the importance of revealing the beneficial ownership of corporate entities involved in mining activities within the state and stressed accountability and adherence to global best practices in the mining sector.

Sulaimon said: “HEDA urged Governor Makinde to embrace the guidelines outlined in the Natural Resource Governance Charter for responsible resource management.

“Furthermore, HEDA advocated for a comprehensive environmental audit of the affected area, coupled with integrity tests on structures within the blast radius.

“The organization highlighted the necessity of bolstering standards and enforcement of public safety, physical planning, and environmental laws in Oyo State.

“HEDA appealed to Governor Makinde to safeguard green spaces like the Ogunpa Forest Reserve in Ibadan and promote the establishment of new green areas across the state.

“Recognizing their pivotal role in the healing process for humans, animals, and the environment, HEDA emphasized the significance of preserving and expanding such spaces.

“HEDA expressed gratitude for Governor Makinde’s anticipated attention to the matter, believing that his leadership could greatly enhance the safety and prosperity of Oyo State. The organization reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate for a brighter and sustainable future.”