Bodija Explosion: Court Fixes March 3, 4 To Restart Trial

The Oyo Division of the Federal High Court has fixed March 3 and 4 to restart the trial of three Malians accused of being the brains behind the Bodija bomb explosion in Ibadan.

Justice Nkeonye Maha picked the new dates as yesterday’s proceedings were stalled due to the absence of the prosecutor and one of the two defence counsel. Ramatu Camara (47), Ganiu Malik (20) and Abubakar Samasa (64) are facing charges related to the January 16, 2024, explosion.

The bomb explosion was reported to have killed 14 people, injured many others, and destroyed much property. Lawyer for the first and second defendants, Adewale Adedeji, stated that the prosecutor, Victor Alma, called him to say he would be absent in court because he was bereaved.

The third defendant’s lawyer Mohammed Kyri was also absent from yesterday’s proceedings. The case was first before Justice Ekeret Akpan, who was later transferred to another jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the Oyo State Ministry of Justice desired to assume a prosecutorial role in the matter, a move challenged by the Federal Ministry of Justice.