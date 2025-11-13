Bodies Of Terrorists Float In River After Clash Between B’Haram And ISWAP Fighters

The supremacy battle between the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP fighters and Boko Haram insurgents in the northern region has reportedly claimed about 200 lives of terrorists.

It was learnt that while about 200 ISWAP fighters were killed in the clash, four BokoHaram insurgents were also eliminated.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing video of lifeless bodies of terrorists floating in a river.

“More bodies of ISWAP found after a deadly clash that resulted in the killing of 200 fighters by Boko Haram,” he wrote on X. Recall that a rival clash between the two armed none state actors took place on the shores of Lake Chad near Dogon Chiku in the Northeast on Sunday.

Since ISWAP began as a splinter group from Boko Haram in 2016, both factions have repeatedly clashed. The Northeast has been one of the regions in the country that is highly bedeviled by the activities of the criminal elements.