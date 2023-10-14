New Telegraph

Bodies Of Abducted Israelis Found Near Gaza- IDF Spokesperson

The bodies of three Israelis who were kidnapped during an attack by the Palestinian militant organisation, Hamas have been discovered near the Gaza Strip’s borders.

This was disclosed by an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, who did not immediately provide additional information.

Hundreds of Israelis, primarily civilians, were slain in a surprise Hamas operation in southern Israel on Saturday.

An act that infuriated Israel and set off a quick counterattack that has continued for the entire week and counting.

