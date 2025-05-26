Bodies Of 5 Skiers Found Near Switzerland Resort

Share

The bodies of five skiers have been found by rescuers near Switzerland’s luxury Zermatt resort.

They were recovered a day after emergency services were alerted by a group of climbers ascending the Rimpfischhorn – a 4,199-metre peak in the Valais Alps – to several pairs of skis left unattended near the summit.

Aerial and ground searches led to the discovery of the bodies below the summit on the Adler Glacier, Valais local police said in a statement yesterday.

The victims were found at varying altitudes on avalanche debris in high altitude areas near the SwissItalian border, reports the BBC.

Share