New Telegraph

May 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Bodies Of 5…

Bodies Of 5 Skiers Found Near Switzerland Resort

The bodies of five skiers have been found by rescuers near Switzerland’s luxury Zermatt resort.

They were recovered a day after emergency services were alerted by a group of climbers ascending the Rimpfischhorn – a 4,199-metre peak in the Valais Alps – to several pairs of skis left unattended near the summit.

Aerial and ground searches led to the discovery of the bodies below the summit on the Adler Glacier, Valais local police said in a statement yesterday.

The victims were found at varying altitudes on avalanche debris in high altitude areas near the SwissItalian border, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Edo: Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Guns, Cars In Anti-Crime Raid
Read Next

Lagos Taskforce Cracks Down On Criminal Hideouts, Arrests 277 In Statewide Raid
Share
Copy Link
×