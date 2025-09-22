Bodies Of 3 Transgender People Found In Pakistan

Police in Pakistan say they have found the bodies of three transgender people on a roadside in the southern city of Karachi, in the latest violence against the community.

They were shot dead by unidentified assailants and their bodies discovered shortly after midnight yesterday in the Memon Goth area of Karachi, police said.

“The bullet-riddled bodies of three transgender women were found on a highway,” city police official Javed Ahmed Abro told the AFP news agency. Authorities are still in the process of confirming their identities and have yet to determine a motive.