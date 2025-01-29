Bodies In Streets As Battle Escalates In Dr Congo City

Share

The UN has said hundreds of people are wounded and that bodies are lying in the streets of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an advance by M23 rebels on the key city.

The rebels are reported to have captured Goma’s airport. UN experts and others have long accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, but Rwanda has consistently denied this.

Foreign embassies have been targeted by crowds in the capital, Kinshasa, with people angry that the international community has failed to stop the fighting, reports the BBC.

At least 17 foreign peacekeepers have now been killed in, including 13 South Africans. The conflict has long roots stretching back at least three decades.

