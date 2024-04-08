Bodex Hungbo Attains ARCON Associate Membership, Elevating Advert Prowess

In a significant stride towards professional excellence, Bodex Hungbo, the visionary force behind Bodex Media, has proudly secured her position as an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (ARCON). Known for her meticulous approach and unparalleled dedication to the craft, this achievement marks another milestone in Bodex’s illustrious career.

Bodex Media, a multifaceted venture led by Bodex Hungbo, encompasses a wide spectrum of services, including Digital Media, PR and Brand strategy,

Crisis and Reputation Management.

Blogging/Influencing, Website Development and Management, Printing Press, SEO management, and Convener, Bodex Social Media Hangout.

With this diverse skill set, Bodex Hungbo continues to redefine the landscape of advertising, seamlessly blending traditional and digital elements to create impactful campaigns.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Bodex said: “Becoming an ARCON Associate Member is an honour, and I am excited about the opportunities it brings for further professional growth. This certification is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and the support of the industry.”

When asked how she felt about the new certification added to her qualifications, she answered she was super elevated and excited to now be a legal advertising practitioner.

At the recently concluded 2023 ARCON Membership and Induction ceremony in Abuja, Bodex Hungbo was joined by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General, of ARCON, who conducted the induction.

Speaking the firm said: “Bodex extends heartfelt gratitude to those who have supported her on this journey and also thanks to Dr. Ade Akinde MD/CEO West Africa Ltd, and ‘Sola Akinsiku, MD/CEO, KOK Visibility Edge Nigeria, for their unwavering support and words of encouragement.

“As Bodex continues to carve her path in the dynamic world of advertising, this achievement reinforces her commitment to delivering excellence in every campaign. We applaud Bodex Hungbo for this remarkable feat and look forward to witnessing her continued success in shaping the future of advertising.”