Bode George’s Position On Ownership Of Lagos: PDP Patriotic Forum Replies Ohanaeze

Lagos People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Patriotic Forum, has said that it has observed, with serious concern, the unfortunate outburst of the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chiedoze Alex Ogbonnia, against the position expressed by Chief Olabode George, on the issue of ownership of Lagos.

The Forum condemned the attack on its leader, Chief Bode George, saying it entirely misconstrued the position of Chief Olabode George on the controversy.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Amos Fawole, Lagos PDP Patriotic Forum, said Chief George’s position was written in black and white and in English Language.

“Does he want the Chief to write his position in another language so that he will understand the importance and significance of the message?

“To correct the impression of Ogbonnia, Chief Olabode George, was clear enough about his position which did not arrogate any privilege to him because he is not the Governor of Lagos State.

He simply stated the obvious that the issue of who owns Lagos was a needless distraction at this present moment and does not deserve any mention in matters of national discourse, at a time when Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or creed are being subjected to the most humiliating social conditions.

“He stated unequivocally that Nigerians don’t need to be engaged in such a frivolous discourse at this time of their lives when they cannot provide for their families, due to the unfriendly economic atmosphere, urging that the government should rather make life meaningful to the people, through policies that would impact positively on their lives.

“It is, however, disheartening that the position expressed by the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, could be misinterpreted by Ogbonnia, who threw caution to the wind to describe the honourable person of Chief Olabode George as being selective in making his mind known on a matter of national importance.

“We are bold to describe the assertion as reckless, as it is on record that Chief Olabode George has always been up and doing in voicing his mind against injustices to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or culture.

“Of particular note, Chief Olabode George voiced his position against the attack on non-indigenes in Lagos during the 2023 general elections, when the issue of ethnicity was played up.

“He fought all those actors involved in the intimidation of voters in Lagos”, it explained.

The Forum said “We note with utter dismay that Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia could pretend not to be aware of the strides in the fight of Chief Olabode George, against injustice in Lagos and Nigeria.

“We reiterate that Chief Olabode George remains a selfless Yoruba man and a Nationalist, who will continue to fight against injustice anywhere it rears its ugly head”.