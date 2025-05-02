Bode George Urges Tinubu To Implement 2014 Confab Report

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference in the memory of late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and late Chief Edwin Clark whom he said contributed robustly to the conference debates, with the aim of making Nigeria a better place for all.

Addressing the press in Lagos on Friday, Chief George said it will be a good thing if the report of the conference are look into and implemented,stressing that Chief Adebanjo and Chief Clark brought their wealth of experience to bare when contributing to the discussions at the confab.

He said some the issues the elder statesmen dealt extensively on are the defects in the 1999 constitution,and that was one of the reasons it is difficult to move Nigeria forward.

According to him, Chief Clark and Chief Adebanjo fought for a better Nigeria, and they filled the gap between the younger generation and the older generation at the confab, and they knew where Nigeria got it wrong.

He said: “Nigerians deserve to have the report of the 2014 conference, because God used the two elder statesmen to impact on us.

“Let the report of the report of the 2014 confab be released in the memory of Chief Adebanjo and Chief Clark,it is when the report is released that Nigeria will be in peace.”

Chief George explained that that the recommendations included in the report of the 2014 confab will help in liberating Nigeria.”If Nigeria could liberate other countries,why can’t we also liberate ourselves.”

Speaking on the implosion in his party, he said the National Executive Committee NEC of the party will meet in May 27,2025 to discuss challenges facing the party and resolve their differences.

He affirmed that, the party is strong and built on a strong foundation, so it can never go under as speculated in some quarters.

“Those that want to bring the party to disrepute should shield their sword and shut up.

“We will have NEC meeting on May 27, all the elders of the party that are still alive would be present at the meeting.

“No organisation that is without crisis,but what is important is the ability to resolve the differences.We should make sure we follow the party constitution.Those who do not want to stay should go, those who want to stay should stay.

“At the meeting we will tell ourselves some home truth, enough is enough, it is either you are inside or outside,” he said.

Speaking on high rate of insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, he said the president should take a bold step to tackle the insecurity challenges.

