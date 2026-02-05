Bode George Tackles Senate For Rejecting Electronic Transmission Of Results

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Bode George, has faulted the Senate for shooting down the electronic transmission of results for the 2027 general elections, describing it as a disappointment.

The PDP leader, however, tasked the Senate President to revisit the amendment saying failure to do that will take Nigeria to the Stone Age. He said: “Now, this is the greatest shock, it is, this year is a very, very critical year for political activities.

“To hear that there is an electronic transition, you can have options: you can do it, or you cannot do it. It is sending Nigeria completely back into the Stone Age. “We want justice, we want fairness, and we want equity. I am absolutely disgusted and disappointed about this. Our lawmakers, are they lawmakers or lawbreakers?

“So, how can you be talking when everybody is heading in a direction of civility, direction of decency, direction of calmness, to make sure that the people who will manage the affairs of this country are genuinely elected by the people?”