Bode George Slams Police Blockade At PDP Secretariat

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has strongly criticized the denial of access to members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, describing the action as a direct attack on internal democracy.

Speaking in response to the incident, which occurred on Monday, George said the blockade—allegedly enforced by security personnel—forced the BoT to relocate their meeting to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.

“They said we will not hold our meetings in our office? What is going on? We must avoid that pit-line, the madness,” George said. “Can’t we sit and talk? What is the essence of democracy? Nigerians are watching.”

George further condemned the heavy police presence at the PDP headquarters, questioning the motive behind the move and warning against authoritarian tactics.

“You want to turn us into North Korea? Or turn this country into Russia? We will not allow it. Nigerians will not allow it,” he added.

The PDP elder statesman also decried what he described as the suppression of party elders’ rights, stating that security agents claimed to be “acting on orders from above.”

Referencing his experience in both military and civilian leadership, George remarked: “You hear biblically this is the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau. Whoever gave the order from above, we have heard it before.”

The incident has sparked outrage among PDP loyalists and pro-democracy advocates, with many viewing the blockade as part of broader efforts to undermine party cohesion and democratic engagement.