Bode George Reacts To Peter Mbah’s Defection

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has expressed shock over the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Mbah on Tuesday officially announced his departure from the PDP.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today’, Bode George revealed that he never saw Governor Mbah’s defection coming despite several interventions by party elders.

According to the elder statesman, several PDP leaders visited the governor to persuade him to remain in the party.

George, however, insisted that the PDP remained strong despite recent gale of defections.

“I never saw it at any time. In fact, when Anyanwu was brought back as Secretary to complete his assignment, he asked his people not to attend meetings.

“We were wondering what was going on in the South-East. Now that we have settled the matter and fixed the convention date, it’s only a question of time. Whatever position the East wanted to give him would have been his. So, what’s the essence of leaving now?”

“The governor, we all waded in and convinced him. Many people went there, telling him, ‘Calm down, the convention is next month. You’ll get whatever is due to the South-East.’ But the rationale and emphasis he gave, it was like I was in a very long dream.

“I wish him the best of luck. This is not the first time people are leaving. The PDP is an iroko tree. I wish them the best,” he added