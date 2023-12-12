Bode George: PDP northerners eying 2027 working for Tinubu’s re-election

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has alleged that some northern members of the party aspiring for the 2027 presidential ticket are working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at a press conference, Bode George said those who supported the 2023 presidential candidate of the party from the northern part gave Tinubu the President and a repeat of that fiasco will lead to the end of PDP in 2027.

Bode George reiterated that it is the turn of the South to produce the presidential candidate of the party in 2027. He said: “As a life member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), the upper chamber and the conscience of our party, I am raising the alarm today that our party is at the precipice of a looming crisis if pending critical party issues are not urgently addressed.

“I raised the same alarm in the build-up to the February 25 and March 18, 2023, general election but some forces in the party ignored these warnings. We have seen the results today. As one of the leaders of our party in Nigeria, I have a huge responsibility to raise the alarm so that the PDP does not go into the dustbin of history in 2027.

“I want to sound a note of warning to some gladiators in our great party, the PDP. If care is not taken, the party may become a ‘Garbage heap of history’ in 2027. God forbid this should happen to PDP. So, this is the time for all members of the PDP to be concerned about the future of our great party. Party unity and inclusiveness of all members are ingredients to a viable strategy for our future electoral victories.

“Some might say 2027 is still far away but realistically, it is not. In a few weeks, we will be entering 2024 and by 2026, politicking will start for the 2027 elections. We should not also forget that we have off-cycle elections in Ondo and Edo states. So, while I reiterate my solidarity with the tenets of our party constitution, I cannot remain passive when the collective unity of this party is fragmented.

“My best friend is from the North but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late that a PDP member from the Southern part of the country must be our candidate and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the North. The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth. The truth may be bitter but it must be said without any emotion or else, the founding fathers of our party, some of whom have exited this world, will not forgive us.”