Bode George Meets Lagos PDP Members, Resolve To Move Party Forward

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed his readiness to resolve the crisis rocking the Lagos State Chapter of the party.

Speaking at a general assembly meeting of the party, Bode George assured members and loyalists in the state that despite the outcome of the 2023 general election in the country, the party remains an indivisible entity.

Bode George said despite what happened during the last general election, the party members should remain steadfast and should not allow the party to go into extinction.

New Telegraph recalled that the party was divided during the 2023 elections over the choice of the deputy governorship candidate of the party and the fact that the call by the G5 Governors for the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to stepdown contributed to the crisis in the state.

But Bode George, who has initiated the reconciliation process said: He said, “I urged all you, who have been faithful to remain steadfast, we would ensure that the party regain its lost glory.”

He assured that in due course, the national leadership of the party must conduct a thorough post-mortem to resolve all issues that affected the party.

Bode George equally assured that all members whose actions negatively affected the party during the general election must be held accountable, particularly in the area of accountability and financial recklessness.