Bode George Kicks Against Move To Hand Over King’s College To Old Students

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Monday rejected the move by some notable elders from Lagos State to hand over King’s College to old students.

George in a statement said the elders should have used the opportunity of meeting President Bola Tinubu to advocate for the development of the state.

He said such a visit would have presented an opportunity for the elders to discuss issues of utmost concern about Lagos which is in its worst dilapidated state of decadence, socially and economically.

George said: “Instead of discussing urgent state and national issues, I was told some of these elders, who are old students of the prestigious King’s College in Lagos, told the President they wanted to take over the school.

“They even made the President an Honorary member of their Old Students’ Association, somebody who did not attend the school. All Nigerians know the story and history behind King’s College, a Federal Government school.

“How do these elders even think the government will hand over the school to them to run as a private enterprise? How do they intend to run the school? What is the blueprint? What are their education plans?

“Will old students of Queen’s College also ask for a similar favour from the president? What of old students of AIONIAN Schools? Will they make the same request? Is this distraction what we need now?

“What I believe they should do is to ask the Federal Ministry of Education and the management of the school where they can intervene to continue to project the image of the school and help the students.”

