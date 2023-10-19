Bode George, General Olanrewaju, Dallas, Mourn Bode Agusto

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George and members of Omo Eko Pataki Forum, General Tajudeen Olarewaju and Gbadebo Dallas, have mourned the death of Bode Agusto.

A press statement they jointly signed on behalf of the forum stated: “We were shocked this afternoon when we heard that a foremost economist, chartered accountant, philanthropist, businessman and a Lagosian, Bode Agusto is dead.

“His death was particularly painful because he was just in his late 60s, yet to attain the age of 70. But, who are we to question God Almighty?

“Bode Agusto was an Omoluabi to the core, in content, character and professional calling. He was a gift to us in Lagos, especially Lagos Island and the Muslim community.

“In his sojourn on earth, he showed the trait of a nobleman with a good character.

“The Patriarch of his family, Chief Imam Lawal Basil Agusto, was a renowned lawyer and a Queen’s Counsel (QC). His contributions to Islamic growth, establishment of Muslim schools and peaceful coexistence with Christians in Nigeria were unparalleled.

“Bode Agusto was a foremost economist and founder of Nigeria’s first credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. We remember that he established it in South Africa and his professional impact was felt throughout Africa and beyond.

“He came from a good family and also related well with many noble families. In fact, one of his aunties was married to Prof. Biobaku.

“Bode Agusto was brilliant, gifted and a gem, nationally and internationally. He was an economic giant. We recall he also adopted Portugal as home country where his wife and children live.

“As a much sought-after consultant to various world economic bodies, he will be missed in the business world. He established his firm in 1992 and played a crucial role in introducing credit rating services in Nigeria.

“The company was licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), making it Nigeria’s very first credit rating agency.

“He also led the company as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for more than 10 years before retiring to oversee affairs from the background.

“We remember when Chief Olabode George was PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Agusto was always part of the party’s entourage to campaigns.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo really liked him during the campaigns for his brilliance and expression of thoughts. He was at home with everybody as he would explain PDP’s policies in clear Yoruba language to market women, artisans and others.

“He was also appointed head of the Lagos Economic Advisory Committee, a director in the National Pension Commission, and a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee.

“In 2003, former President Obasanjo awarded him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the Nigerian economy. His death is painful. We pray for the repose of his gentle soul.”