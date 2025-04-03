Bode George Faults Tinubu Two Weeks Visit To France

Share

Olabode George, the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Bola Tinubu for travelling to Paris, France, when Nigeria is experiencing a series of security crises.

New Telegraph had early reported that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, April 2, jetted out of Nigeria, and he is expected to return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.

Reacting to the development in a statement titled “Whither Nigeria, my beloved country”, George said the reason for such a trip was best known to the President and his handlers.

The PDP Chieftain expressed concern over the state of affairs in the country, saying that those in charge of the polity had closed their ears to reasoning and deliberately came out with policies capable of disintegrating the country.

The PDP chieftain stated that it was disheartening that Nigeria was precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction.

According to him, he saw what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the current government, adding that those in charge seemed to have refused to learn lessons from events of the past.

He also said it was shameful that while Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore, the Tinubu administration was focused on trivial matters like recalling suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The statement reads, “This was exactly what happened from mid-30s to early 40s when Adolf Hitler of Germany, Benito Mussolini of Italy and the military apologists in Japan held the world by the jugular. It was almost too late before Americans, Britons and others rose to the occasion to save the world.

“Today, and with the series of crises, insecurity, hunger, joblessness and other vices in the country, President Bola Tinubu has taken off to Paris, France, for reasons best known to him and his handlers.

“Aside from the fact that history is a faithful record of the past, it is also a prophecy of what is coming. That is why Fela’s song is still apt, decades after. Today, I see what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the APC-led Federal Government.

“Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore in their fatherland, but the Federal Government, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senate are only interested in recalling Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. What a shame!

“The partisan handling of the allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an embarrassment to the country.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is on the spot globally for the wrong reasons. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said recently that democracy is dying. I disagree. Democracy is not dying. Rather, the operators, especially the executive and legislature, are losing their sense of responsibility. It is a big shame.

“Look at the way Nigeria is being embarrassed globally with the way Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is being persecuted, victimised and hounded. Why? She made an allegation, and instead of setting up an independent body to check the claims, she was suspended.”

