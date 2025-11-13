The leadership crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reached a new height on Thursday the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, opposes the move to suspend the national convention, which has been scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had urged party members to suspend the planned convention and set up a caretaker committee while receiving members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Reconciliation Team at his Abuja residence on Wednesday.

Saraki had cautioned that the existence of conflicting court orders regarding the validity of the convention posed serious risks to the legitimacy of any outcomes from the exercise.

Reacting to Saraki’s call, Bode George, who spoke on Arise News, said he rejected the call to suspend the convention, arguing that such measures were unnecessary and unconstitutional.

He stressed that the PDP’s core leadership structure was still intact, noting that most members of the NWC supported holding the convention as planned, adding that the party remained united despite ongoing internal disputes among some members.

“You know, in this country, it amazes me the way people roll around purely for their selfish ends. I am this — the senator you mentioned, Saraki. He set up the first committee for reconciliation.

“That’s quite a while. So what has he done? Telling us on the eve of the convention that we should go and form a caretaker committee. You know, I totally disagree with him. The main party is still solidly intact. We are waiting for the ruling of the court in Ibadan.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that all party activities should be solved internally. The court said ‘Go to your party and resolve your issue. That’s what the Supreme Court said,” he said.

The PDP Chieftain also slammed what he described as reckless behaviour within the PDP, arguing that such conduct disrespects the legacy of the party’s founding fathers.

“You know, what is demeaning and what is annoying, and what I call existential imbecility — terrible attitudes of these people. I mean, the founding fathers, for God’s sake, will be shaking in their graves,” he said.

Regarding the calls for the postponement of the Ibadan convention, George accused certain members of acting beyond their authority.

“How many of them are together? Let me tell you this. A few weeks ago, they had the National Working Committee meeting, with about 19 members. Only three, out of the 19, are in the Anyanwu group. That’s why I said you hear the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau,” he added.

George specifically criticised the suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for allegedly releasing an advertisement claiming that the convention had been postponed.