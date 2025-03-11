Bode George Dismisses Jandor’s ‘Insulting’ Anti-Party Claim

Share

Chief Olabode George yesterday dismissed the allegation of antiparty activities levelled against him by Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, labeling it as “an insult”.

Jandor, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Lagos State governorship poll, had accused George of openly supporting the candidate of another party.

However, speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM, the ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman (South) insisted that he had never worked against his party. Labeling Jandor as “insolent” and lacking party loyalty, George said: “I am in my 80s, he is a child.

This little rat you are talking about—what does he know about this party? It is an insult, absolute rubbish. My children are much older than him. In my Latin class, we called this ‘infradig’—beneath my dignity.”

Labelling Jandor as “insolent” and someone who had never worked in the party’s best interest, the ex-military chief said: “I am in my 80s, he is a child, this little rat that you are talking about, what does he know about this party? “Let me be frank, I consider it as an insult, a complete insolence.

My children are much older than him, and as I learnt in my Latin class in sec – ondary school it is an infra dig—beneath my dignity.”

The former Ondo State military governor said Jandor had no idea of how the party runs yet he was allowed a chance to be the party’s candidate prompting people like the Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes to defect to the LP despite being a more credible candidate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

