New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Bode George Denies…
Vinkmag ad

Bode George Denies Seeking Appointment In Tinubu’s Govt

Vinkmag ad

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as sheer fallacy and bundle of untruth the rumour that he has accepted a political job under President Bola Tinubu-led administration. George said in a statement that he was too old to engage in any full time work, let alone apply for one from another political party.

He said: “Whoever is behind such a story that I have accepted a job from the Federal Government is being clever by half and economical with the truth. “At nearly eight decades on mother earth, I should be allowed to enjoy my role as a patriot and advisor on good governance.

Nobody should bandy my name to earn cheap popularity in the media. “My prayer is for greater benefit for the greater majority of Nigerians. I hate to see my fellow countrymen and women suffer. Welfare and security of the citizenry should be the top priority of any government.”

On the fence-mending effort by a Lagos group to cement the relationship between him and Tinubu, George said: “I appreciate the brains behind the ongoing parley. But for the records, there’s nothing personal between Tinubu and I. “Our differences are basically hinged on principles, which we are both entitled to.

“I wish him and all Nigerians well. Meanwhile, I am not available for any job, and those pushing for one for me, should count old me out of their desire.”

Read Previous

Nlc To Fg: Revert To Old Fuel Price Or We’ll Shutdown Economy
Read Next

Nass Leadership: Zoning Deputy Speaker Position To S’east Provocative – Ohanaeze

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023