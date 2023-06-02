Bode George Denies Seeking Appointment In Tinubu’s Government

The former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as a sheer fallacy and a bundle of untruth the rumour that he has accepted a political job under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bode George in a statement said he’s too old to engage in any full-time work, let alone apply for one from another political party.

He said, “Whoever is behind such a story that I have accepted a job from the Federal Government is being clever by half and economical with the truth.

“At nearly eight decades on mother earth, I should be allowed to enjoy my role as a patriot and advisor on good governance. Nobody should bandy my name to earn cheap popularity in the media.

“My prayer is for the greater benefit of the greater majority of Nigerians. I hate to see my fellow countrymen and women suffer. Welfare and security of the citizenry should be the top priority of any government.”

On the fence-mending effort by a Lagos group to cement the relationship between him and Tinubu, Bode George said, “I appreciate the brains behind the ongoing parley. But for the records, there’s nothing personal between him and me. Our differences are basically hinged on principles, which we are both entitled to.

“I wish him and all Nigerians well. Meanwhile, I am not available for any job, and those pushing for one for me should count old me out of their desire.”