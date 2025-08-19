Bode George Celebrates IBB At 84

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has felicitated former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, on his 84th birthday.

Babangida was Nigeria’s eighth Commander-in-Chief from 1985 to 1993. George, a retired Commodore, was Military Governor of Old Ondo State from 1987 to 1990 during the Babangida years.

In a statement yesterday, George said: “As a patriot, visionary and selfless leader whose loyalty to Nigeria and contributions to national development cannot be questioned, I join millions of your admirers to celebrate you as you clock 84 years.

“I want to boldly say, as my boss, that you have made invaluable contributions to the economic and political development of this country right from when you joined the Nigerian Army in the 1960s.

Even today, you are still mentoring the younger generation to always add value to our democratic system. That’s why I strongly believe you deserve to be celebrated on your 84th birthday.”